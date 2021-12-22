Save Time and Energy with Microsoft Windows PowerShell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to save time. But while many time-saving tips and tricks require you to set boundaries for yourself and better organize your life, others are a little more technical. Programs like Windows PowerShell exist to help you automate tasks and streamline your workflow, no matter what industry you're in.

With help from The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle, you can learn how to leverage this powerful software to save time and simplify your daily work. It's on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $1200) for a limited time.

This six-course bundle is taught by IT professional Vijay Saini (4.3/5 instructor rating). Saini has worked for a leading cloud service provider company for a lengthy career, developing a unique knowledge of small to large scale automation using a range of technologies, including PowerShell.

In these courses, you'll familiarize yourself with PowerShell and find ways to automate your daily tasks. You'll get started with PowerShell scripting by learning basic command lines and understanding the underlying concepts of PowerShell. You'll learn advanced level PowerShell scripting, start working with Active Directory (AD) management, discover how to automate system and database administration with PowerShell, and much more. Then, you'll integrate PowerShell concepts with non-Microsoft products, too.

Eventually, you'll escalate your skill to start working with Python scripts, too. You'll learn how to automate GUIs and increase your productivity and start exploring other essential tools for Windows system administration like syncoverys, Windows Event Viewer, Windows Task Scheduler, and Windows Task Manager. If you work with Windows, it's the kind of comprehensive education that will help you do far more in far less time.

Streamline your workflow and get the most out of your Windows system. Right now, you can get The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle on sale for just $19.99 for a limited time.

