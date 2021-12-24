Raise Your Business's Potential by Learning Python

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Python is one of the world's most popular programming languages for good reason. It's even more relevant for entrepreneurs. That's because Python is a relatively straightforward language to learn and it's massively scalable and applicable to a wide range of purposes, from web development to data science to machine learning and much more.

If you're thinking of ways to gain an edge on the competition, learning Python can be one of them. With Python Hands-On, you'll be well on your way. It's on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $200).

Python Hands-On includes 46 hours of training, including 210 practice exercises, five complete projects, and two exams to help you get on certification track with this powerful programming language. The course is led by Senior Software Engineer Musa Arda (4.6/5 instructor rating). Arda has used Python in a host of different projects, covering machine learning and deep learning applications, data science projects, and more. In this course, he'll get you up to speed with Python.

You'll start from the beginning, building your first Hello World! program before elevating to Object-Oriented Programming. You'll learn programming fundamentals, coding algorithms, and computer science concepts that will help you with Python and other languages and practice through real-world projects. You'll learn Python modules and packages and how to use them, build Python applications with Anaconda and PyCharm, build a GUI application with Tkinter, and much more. As you progress, you'll gain a stronger foundation for your Python programming skills and learn how to apply your learning to a number of other fields, including machine learning, data science, and application development.

See how learning Python can further your entrepreneurial ambitions. For a limited time, you can get Python Hands-On with 46 hours, 210 exercises, five projects, and more for 90 percent off $200 at just $19.99.

