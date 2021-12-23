United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.58, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Microelectronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion, up 30.28% from the year-ago period.

UMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $7.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +92.86% and +28.93%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Microelectronics Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note United Microelectronics Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.61, so we one might conclude that United Microelectronics Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that UMC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

