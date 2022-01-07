Meet CYRO: The Next Wave of Everyday Health and Wellness Treatments

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Savvy entrepreneurs interested in owning the next big thing might want to take a look at a CRYO franchise, which is an integrated health and wellness company that utilizes cold therapy treatments to treat a number of health issues and help improve the quality of life for their clients, the company says.

While at first the idea of freezing away the blues or pain may seem suspect, it is a medically, data-driven method to treat a number of health issues and has already been adopted by leading figureheads such as Tony Robbins and Mark Walberg along with top-tier NBA and NFL teams. Even the U.S. Air Force has adopted several cryotherapy techniques.

What is cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy, which literally translates to mean cold therapy, is a non-invasive way to treat a number of normal health complaints ranging from pain to migraines to rashes and in some instances even small tours. CRYO itself is a company that is dedicated to providing the most effective way to deliver cryotherapy to people by utilizing client feedback, continual research, and a commitment to advancing the applications of cryotherapy as the new century progresses.

Regular and as-needed cryotherapy treatments have been found to help treat and alleviate pain related to a lot of conditions. Here are a few of the most well-known benefits of seeking out cryotherapy from CRYO:

Relieve nerve irritation. One of the main reasons that athletes turn to cryotherapy at centers like CRYO is because it can be an effective way to treat injuries and immediately numb debilitating pain, the company says. Cold can be an effective way to numb pain and can help treat acute injuries, chronic pain, and pinched nerves.

Treat migraines. Many people who suffer soul-crushing migraines turn to cryotherapy because cold applied directly to carotid arteries can help reduce pain immediately by cooling the blood flow as it enters the intracranial vessels, the company says. As one of the few treatment options that carry very few side effects, many people who suffer migraines vouch for the efficacy of cryotherapy.

Hope for mood disorders. While cryotherapy is not a primary treatment for mood disorders, it can be a complementary treatment option for some as ultra-cold temperatures can force psychological hormonal responses that can help those who struggle with depression and anxiety, CRYO says.

Relieve arthritic pain. In addition to soothing sore nerves from acute injuries, cryotherapy also has the ability to reduce pain in those who suffer from arthritis, which includes a great number of athletes and those who work in physical trades.

Bring CYRO to your community.

CYRO is a center that focuses on delivering cryotherapy with the intent of making the above benefits accessible to the modern consumer. By creating a walk-in service that can deliver immediate health benefits, franchise owners can take pride in unlocking unique health and wellness solutions to their community, the company says.

