Charge 3 Apple Devices at Once with This Cable

Apple devices are a huge help to many entrepreneurs. But they can also be a bit of a nuisance when you have to charge an iPhone, an iPad, your AirPods, and other devices all at the same time. There are plenty of charging stations on the market that can help you lessen the cable clutter on your desk, but what about when you're on the go? Nobody wants to have to reach into their bag and sift through a sea of tangled wires to find the right charger.

Triple Grade

Simplify your portable charging needs with the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger. This single cord allows you to charge two Lightning devices and an Apple Watch at once by plugging the USB into your laptop. If you're traveling with an iPhone, iPad, iPod, AirPods, or Apple Watch, you can charge three of them at once before you get on the plane or train. The CE/ROHS certified charger has over-current, over-heat, and short-circuit protection to give your devices convenient, safe charging no matter where you are. Plus, at almost 4 feet long, it's a cable that's long enough for your flexibility, but not so long that it's annoying.

Simplify your traveling needs with this clever 3-in-1 charging device. You can get it in a number of variants today:

