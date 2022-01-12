How Digital Art Can Help Your Business Stand Out

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a supersaturated marketplace, every business needs to find a way to differentiate and stand out from the noise. One of the best ways to do that is with elite design. But that doesn't necessarily just mean a pretty website. Good design comes in many forms and covers a huge range of channels. It's all about getting creative and if you already have a creative gene, it's time to nurture it with The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle. It's on sale for just $20 (reg. $2,000).

While this 11-course bundle is primarily geared toward manga and comic book design, that might be a good thing. Just consider how cool your brand would look with marketing materials that jump right off the page or out of the screen.

The bundle is led by art directors and illustration designers Rich Graysonn (4.6/5 instructor rating) and Scott Harris (4.5/5 rating). Both Graysonn and Harris have helped thousands of students hone their artistic talent and translate it into exciting, impactful results.

In these courses, you'll get up to speed with tools like Clip Studio Paint, Manga Studio 5, and Procreate. You'll familiarize yourself with each platform, get started with your preferred tools, experiment with different elements and options, and learn how to master each platform over time.

Beyond individual platforms, you'll get an artist's education in coloring, character creation, environment drawing, anatomy drawing, dynamic drawing, and so much more. It's the kind of education that will help you create a complete digital comic book from scratch, so you know you're going to pick up all kinds of tricks that can benefit your business in the long run.

Digital art can make your business more interesting. Right now, The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle is on sale for just $20 for a limited time.

