Motley Crue Founder Nikki Sixx: 'Let Your Animal Instinct Lead the Way'

This week's Get a Real Job guest is the founder of a band that rocked my 15-year-old balls off as I sat way up in the rafters of Madison Square Garden in 1990. (Shout out to my friend Joey's cousin for landing us those sweet, sweet tix.)

Frank Feranna, better known as Nikki Sixx, was the primary songwriter and bassist for Motley Crue, a band that absolutely epitomizes rock and roll excess. He has a new memoir out, called The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, which tells his incredible life story and gives tips on how you, too, can pursue your dream and hopefully avoid some painful pitfalls along the way.

I have to say I expected a lot from our conversation, but as is typical of a guy who performed on stage with a bass guitar that doubles as a functioning flamethrower, he over-delivered in a major way. Thanks as always for listening! Are you ready to rock?