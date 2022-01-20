Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Motley Crue Founder Nikki Sixx: 'Let Your Animal Instinct Lead the Way'

The bassist behind the band that epitomizes rock and roll excess talks creativity, passion and what it is like to stand in front of thousands of people losing their minds in unison.

By

This week's Get a Real Job guest is the founder of a band that rocked my 15-year-old balls off as I sat way up in the rafters of Madison Square Garden in 1990. (Shout out to my friend Joey's cousin for landing us those sweet, sweet tix.)

Frank Feranna, better known as Nikki Sixx, was the primary songwriter and bassist for Motley Crue, a band that absolutely epitomizes rock and roll excess. He has a new memoir out, called The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, which tells his incredible life story and gives tips on how you, too, can pursue your dream and hopefully avoid some painful pitfalls along the way. 

Related: Talking Dirty With Dirty Jobs' Mike Rowe

I have to say I expected a lot from our conversation, but as is typical of a guy who performed on stage with a bass guitar that doubles as a functioning flamethrower, he over-delivered in a major way. Thanks as always for listening! Are you ready to rock?

Dan Bova

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Dan Bova is the editorial director of digital content at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

More About Get a Real Job

Get a Real Job

Millions of Dollars and Thumb Injuries: League of Legends Champion Series Is No Game

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Get a Real Job

Pro Hockey Player and Beer Brewer Ryan Reaves

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Get a Real Job

'Red Notice' Star Chris Diamantopoulos Is Scary Good at Playing the Villain

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Read More

Latest on United States

Marketing

4 Things to Know About Online Reviews (and Why You Can't Afford to Ignore Them)

Adam Petrilli

Finance

Smart Money Podcast: Making Your Dream Life

Sean Pyles

Entrepreneurs

4 Reasons Wonder Woman Would Make a Great Entrepreneur

Lesley Pyle

Lesley Pyle

Read More