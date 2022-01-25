Take Your Excel and Data Analytics Skills to the Next Level

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Each year, the business world relies even more on data. As an entrepreneur, you gather tons of data on processes, customers, marketing, and so much more. If you're not doing anything with that data, you're missing out on a ton of opportunities. Quality data analytics can revolutionize your business but only if you know how to interpret the numbers.

If you need help improving your analytics and business insights skills, now is a good time to check out The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle. It's on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $1,800). This nine-course bundle includes training from experts like Nikolai Schuler (4.6/5 instructor rating), Chris Dutton (4.6/5 rating), and Juan Galvan (4.5/5 rating).

Working with Excel, you'll get familiar with more than 20 chart types, as well as advanced tools like automated dashboards, scrolling charts, dynamic formats, and more. You'll also delve into unique features like filled maps, sparklines, custom templates, and interactive form controls. As you get familiar with these visualization techniques, you'll build more than ten Excel projects designed to hone your data visualization skills.

From there, you'll learn how to integrate data sources from Excel and other places into Power BI. You'll learn how to create professional, high-quality reports from scratch and start to confidently use tools in Power BI. The more time you spend in it, you'll be more equipped to draw powerful business insights that will help your business grow.

On top of those programs, you'll also learn Alteryx, the R programming language, and build a statistical and mathematical foundation for data science that will help you work with data for years to come. Become a better data analyst in 2022. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle on sale for just $34.99.

