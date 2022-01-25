Every Entrepreneur Should Back Up Their Email

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

From internal communications to email marketing, email remains king of the business world in 2022. Sure, instant messaging apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams have made headways, but in the remote working world, we still rely on email more than any other form of communication. So what would happen if your email was hacked or you suddenly couldn't access it anymore? If you have Mail Backup X Individual Edition, nothing. You'd be fine. It's on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $179).

Inventpure Software

Mail Backup X is a single solution for backing up your email, archiving, managing your emails, and converting mail. It's a safeguard against any possible email disaster and an effortless tool that helps you manage the mass amounts of emails you get every single day. Mail Backup X works on all major mail clients including Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Thunderbird, and Postbox, as well as all mail services including Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo, Gmx.de, or any other service supporting IMAP protocol. You can also mirror your backup to cloud storage solutions or USB drives.

With Mail Backup X, you can also quickly archive your emails and search them whenever you need. When they're archived, you can save up to three times more storage space, and if you need to restore it ever, you can do so direct to the server account or a separate server account. Plus, all backups are 100% private, secured with AES 256-bit encryption.

Mail Backup X is trusted by more than 40,000 business and individuals and has earned 5 stars on CNET, 4.8 AppSumo, and 4.5 stars on G2. Find out why for yourself. Right now, you can get Mail Backup X Individual Edition for 72 percent off $179 at just $49.99. That's a small price to pay to ensure your email is safe.

