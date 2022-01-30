Get Closer to Becoming an Expert Digital Marketer in 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world of digital marketing is constantly evolving as the internet changes and businesses and consumers alike have different demands. The one constant, therefore, is change. And to make sure your business stays on the cutting edge, you need a digital marketing education that will help you adapt your business to a rapidly changing marketplace. You'll get that education with The 2022 All-in-One Digital Marketing Certification Bundle. It's on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $1,600).

This bundle includes eight courses from digital marketing experts like Phil Ebiner (4.6/5 instructor rating), Daragh Walsh (4.5/5 rating), and Ali Mirza (4.2/5 rating). The extensive bundle offers both beginner-friendly and more advanced courses so you can jump in wherever you feel most comfortable.

One highlight of the course is Walsh's 12 digital marketing courses in one. In this single course, Walsh explores market research, WordPress, email marketing, copywriting, SEO, YouTube and social media marketing, app marketing, Google and Facebook Ads, and more. This course serves as a great jumping-off point for the rest of the bundle as you touch on many of the topics again in further detail. You'll take a deep dive into Instagram and TikTok marketing, become an expert in Facebook Ads, learn how to scale your YouTube channel, and even start working in Telegram marketing.

Beyond those platforms, you'll also get a comprehensive introduction to content marketing. You'll enhance your knowledge of content strategy by learning proven brand-building and lead generation strategies before understanding how to plan, publish, and promote content. It's a comprehensive digital marketing education that will help you develop an omni-channel marketing plan that works.

Upgrade your digital marketing skills in 2022. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 All-in-One Digital Marketing Certification Bundle for just $34.99. A small price for an education that will help you stay on the cutting edge.

