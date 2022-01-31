Luminar AI Is a Seamless Way to Upgrade Your Photography

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, many businesses rely on extraordinary photography for ads and marketing campaigns to try and differentiate from competitors and stand out from the noise. Of course, those photos are all heavily edited and perfected to meet a pre-determined style and tone.

Luminar

If you're using original photography in your marketing, that's great. If you're doing the editing yourself, that's great, too. But if you're tired of spending so much time on creative and not enough time on business strategy, you may appreciate The Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $235).

Luminar AI is an intelligent photo editor that uses artificial intelligence to accelerate your workflow and provide one-click solutions for complex tasks. It's a 2021 Red Dot Award winner for outstanding interface design and has previously won awards at the LUCIE Technical Awards, EISA Awards, and TIPA World Awards. Luminar AI is an Outdoor Photography Editors' Pick winner and TrustPilot rates it 4.7/5 stars. Basically, it's very well-regarded.

Luminar AI offers more than 100 AI-enhanced tools to make everything from retouching portraits to creating captivating landscapes an absolute breeze. It can be used as a standalone app or as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom, so it adapts to how you already like to work. With adjustable features, you can customize the routine tasks you do to condense them down to just a click. Luminar AI will also help you by suggesting templates based on an analysis of uploaded images, so you can get a consistent look across an entire batch. Plus, with unique landscape and portrait tools, you can make complex edits and retouches in seconds, saving you a ton of time.

Simplify your photo editing process and save time. Right now, you can get Luminar AI plus extra templates and a lifestyle photography course bundled together in The Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.