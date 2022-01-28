Elon Musk Rips Into Joe Biden, Canadian Government: 'This Is the Path to Tyranny'

Hell hath no fury like an Elon Musk scorned by the government.

The ever-contentious Tweeter took to the social-media platform on Thursday to hit back at the Biden administration after the President spoke about the future of electric vehicles in America and seemed to have left Musk’s Tesla off the list of impactful companies.

“I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America,” Biden’s original Tweet said. “Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.”

Musk negged back at him spelling out the letters of Tesla, pointing out that the POTUS had forgotten to mention the name of his company when talking about electric vehicles.

“Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle,” he immaturely typed out.

Another unrelated Twitter user responded to that Tweet of Musk’s to say “shame on Joe Biden” and call his claims about electric vehicles lies.

It was then that Musk chose violence and went for the jugular.

“Biden is a damp [sock] puppet in human form,” he said, using the sock emoji for added effect.

That particular Tweet has since garnered 10,000 retweets and over 45,600 likes.

Criticism of the Biden administrative is nothing new coming from Musk, who called the President “not the friendliest” during an interview at the 2021 Code Conference and later poking fun at Biden by calling him “Sleepy Joe” via social media.

But Musk didn’t stop there.

Later last night, he began pushing back on the Canadian government as well.

A new mandate instated on January 15 in Canada now requires all truck drivers that go across the border to be vaccinated, which has sparked a series of paraded protests in the country, most notably in Ottawa.

“Canadian truckers rule,” Musk chimed in seemingly out of left field before following up with “If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny.”

Last month, Musk duked it out with Senator Elizabeth Warren after she criticized Time’s decision to make the billionaire 2021’s Person of the Year, calling for him to pay more taxes and “stop freeloading off everyone else.”

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk hit back.

The billionaire has vowed to sell 10% of his total stock in Tesla amid scrutiny from politicians and others around the fact that Musk does not pay personal income taxes on his wealth because he does not earn a standard salary or bonus (he can only be taxed if he sells shares in Tesla.)

Musk’s estimated net worth was $214 billion as of Friday morning.