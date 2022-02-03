Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How to Get Your Business Better PR

Growing a business takes more than marketing and ads.

By
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every company needs positive public relations. Whether you're a giant like Airbnb with a new service to promote, or an emerging small business that wants to get the word out about your product or mission, PR is crucial for all businesses. And no, PR isn't the same thing as social media or marketing.

StackCommerce

PR is the pursuit of exposure and coverage of your business in major media outlets, while social media or other forms of digital marketing provide social proof for your business and can help attract immediate traffic. A great business strategy adopts both. So, if you're set on your digital marketing but short on PR, The Complete Modern PR Secrets Course is for you. It's on sale for just $49 (reg. $1,299). 

This nine-hour course has been featured in PR Week, Search Engine Journal, and Click Z. It's taught by Lisa Buyer, a convergence entrepreneur who helps clients connect the PR, social media, and SEO dots while their businesses are scaling. She recognizes that things move at light speed in PR and it's easy to fall behind. So, with this course, she'll help you hit the ground running.

Across this course, you'll learn the optimization techniques you need to reach your target audience, journalists, and influencers to build credibility in the marketplace and increased awareness of your brand. You'll learn how to escalate positive media exposure and leverage PR, social media, and SEO at the same time to keep your brand at the top of consumers' minds at the right place at the right time. It's a comprehensive strategy to help ensure your business is on people's radars.

Growing a business takes more than marketing and ads. In The Complete Modern PR Secrets Course, you'll learn how to properly leverage PR, social media, and SEO to help your business scale fast. Get it today for just $49.

Prices are subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Written By

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

More About Public Relations

ent-o Insider

It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over! What That Catch Phrase Means in PR

Curtis Sparrer

Curtis Sparrer

Content

Bill Gates Said "Content Is King" in 1996. But Is That Still True?

Neil Gordon

Neil Gordon

Marketing

How to Nail Every Type of Outreach

Tommy Wyher

Tommy Wyher

Read More

Latest on United States

SEO

How to Shake Up a Stale Link Building Strategy

Timothy Carter

Timothy Carter

Main Street Entrepreneur

Shaping a Healthy Workplace Culture

Emily Washcovick

Emily Washcovick

Stocks

3 Mega-Cap Stocks Wall Street Loves: Nike, Alphabet, and Meta

Dipanjan Banchur

Read More