Elon Musk Hints At Potential Future Acquisition Of Major TV Network

Billionaire Elon Musk may have just hinted at his next future endeavor via Twitter after responding to a suggestion by author Dinesh D’Souza on the platform.

D’Souza made a nod to how the Tesla CEO is often criticized for manipulating both the stock and crypto markets through his commentary on Twitter, whether its posting memes or giving quick quipped opinions on certain coins and companies.

D’Souza gave Musk a suggestion for how Musk might be able to “dramatically change the political and cultural landscape” outside of simply firing off on Twitter.

“1. Buy and take over a major social media platform,” the author wrote out. “2. Acquire or create a TV network like ABC, NBC or CBS 3. Create a world-class online university and offer degrees for free.”

The Tweet itself received over 72,000 likes and 9,000 retweets, but it was Musk’s response that caught most people’s eyes.

“Interesting ideas,” the billionaire wrote back, short and sweet.

Though it might not seem like a major play, Musk is well aware of the power of his words on Twitter and doesn’t tend to comment on anything major unless he has serious thoughts about it.

Last year, Musk faced criticism after he changed his Twitter bio briefly to say #bitcoin, sending the coin's valuation skyrocketing over 20%.

“There’s an odd irony to Elon Musk’s ability to move the market, while attacking what he sees as unnatural market forces in short-selling,” Analyst Dan Lane told CNBC in an interview. “It might be that this is finally the time to have a discussion on the legitimacy of the practice.”

But it’s not all fun and games for the billionaire,

This week it was reported that he had been messaging a 19-year-old on the platform, offering him $5,000 to take down a fan account that follows Musk’s private jet’s activity, potentially revealing the CEO’s location and compromising his safety.

“Can you take this down? It is a security risk,” Musk said.

As of Monday night, the @ElonJet account was still active, with over 254,600 followers.