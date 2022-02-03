'Anything But McBland': Wendy's Takes Hit at McDonald's With 2 New Menu Items

The seemingly never-ending chicken sandwich wars are far from over when it comes to fast and fast-casual chains, with many jumping to innovate their offerings with different variations of spice and meatless “chicken” options.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Fans hailed Wendy’s when it brought back spicy chicken nuggets, a long-loved menu item derived from the brand’s famous Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

But now one of the OG chicken sandwich chains is upping its game with its newest menu drop — the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and its breakfast variation, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

"Others may do chicken sandwiches, but at Wendy's we actually craft chicken sandwiches with flavor," Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company said. "As the Queen of Spice, we're constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could.”

The new sandwiches will be a combo of honey and habanero, giving a sweet and spicy kick to the beloved chicken sandwich whether it’s early in the morning or late at night.

The regular variation will feature all-white meat chicken breast topped with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, pickle chips and, of course, hot honey, on a toasted bun.

The breakfast biscuit will feature all-white meat breakfast chicken fillet topped with the same hot honey and served on a buttermilk biscuit.

Customers will also be able to purchase a hot honey dip cup if they desire to make things a little sweet and spicy in their own way.

The Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich will go for $5.99, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit for $3.19, and both will be available nationwide starting February 8.

The chain also came straight for McDonald’s jugular by jabbing the chain over its sandwiches.

“The Hot Honey Duo brings the heat, and the sweet, to give our fans mouthwatering, all-day chicken sandwiches that are anything but McBland,” Lordeo added.

Subtle.

Of course this isn’t the first time the two have duked it out, though it’s usually over social media.

Last month, Wendy’s hosted its annual "Roast Day," where the chain roasts other companies and people over Twitter.

When the Jack in the Box Twitter account asked to be roasted, Wendy’s responded with "Somehow not the worst clown based fast food restaurant."

Savage.

Wendy’s was up around 4% year over year as of late Thursday afternoon.

