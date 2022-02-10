Take Your Business or Side Hustle to the Next Level by Improving Your Digital Marketing Strategy

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're trying to get your company off the ground, expand in 2022, or you want to launch a lucrative side hustle, knowing digital marketing is an invaluable skill in the digital age. No matter your industry, everybody's looking for a way to stand out from the noise online and attract new leads and customers. In a crowded internet environment, you need a cohesive strategy. If you're not sure what you're doing with your digital marketing efforts, The 2022 Complete Digital Advertising Bundle can help. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,600).

StackCommerce

This eight-course bundle is taught by digital marketing experts like Alex Genadinik (4.5/5 instructor rating), Ben Silverstein (4.3/5 rating), and Bryan Guerra (4.2/5 rating). Each of these instructors has extensive experience managing marketing campaigns and ad dollars. As independent instructors, they use digital marketing every day to promote their courses and attract more students.

In this comprehensive bundle, you'll explore a range of advanced digital marketing topics. You'll learn where to get the best research for your campaigns and understand how to leverage retargeting, location targeting, beacons, and other important ad levers. You'll get familiar with programmatic advertising, understand the strategy, and learn strategies for different marketing channels. There's a focus on A/B and creative testing to maximize your ROI, as well as deep dives into specific mediums like video marketing, Facebook, and search advertising.

Additionally, you'll get a couple of courses on PPC advertising on Amazon, learning how to get paid for every click you drive so you don't actually have to close any sales to ensure your marketing campaigns are working.

Overhaul your digital marketing strategy for 2022 with help from The 2022 Complete Digital Advertising Bundle. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $29.99, a small investment that may return major dividends by year's end.

Prices are subject to change.