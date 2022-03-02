Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The Founders of Tinder and Twitter Knew That to Buid Big Buzz, You Have to Start Small

How do you build a community around your company? Andreessen Horowitz investor Andrew Chen has a counterintuitive answer: Don't take it to the masses...yet.

By
This story appears in the March 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What do a dating app, Uber, a nightclub, and Airbnb all have in common? “If your customers come to this product, and there aren’t enough other people around, then they’re just going to bounce,” says Andrew Chen, a general partner at the high-profile Silicon Valley VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, who sits on the boards of Clubhouse, Substack, and a dozen other buzzy tech startups. These companies require what’s called a network effect: They become more valuable as more people use them. (After all, nobody hangs out at an empty club.) That means founders need to attract an active and connected base of users quickly, or they may fail to attract anyone at all.

Ethan Pines

This isn’t easy, but it is possible — and one strategy to make it happen applies to any business aiming to foster a community. It’s the subject of Chen’s new book, The Cold Start Problem. Here, he explains how to attract the masses … by starting with the few.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

More About Growth Strategies

ent-o Insider

From Poop Scooping to Dryer-Vent Cleaning: Why Hyper-Niche, 'Micro' Franchises Are Booming

Jon Marcus

ent-o Insider

3 Tricks the Cofounder of Netflix Uses to Make Hard Decisions Easier

Marc Randolph

Marc Randolph

ent-o Insider

Broth Is Not the Same As Soup! The Mistake That Cost My Company a Year of Growth

Justin Mares

Read More

Latest on United States

going public

'Going Public': Learn the Art and Science of Valuation

Going Public

Productivity

Adding Your Goals to Your Calendar is Not Difficult

John Hall

Finance

Retire Smart: Here is How to Retire Early with No Regrets

John Rampton

Read More