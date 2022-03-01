Bring a Donkey to Work? This Skincare Company's Office Is a Farm for Rescued Barn Animals
FarmHouse Fresh founder Shannon McLinden decided that she wanted to use the company's resources to rescue neglected farm animals. Now, they keep the staff grounded at HQ.
Look up from your office desk, and there’s a lamb gamboling by in a diaper … Uh, are you dreaming? Not if you’re working at FarmHouse Fresh. The multinational botanical skin-care company, which launched 17 years ago from Shannon McLinden’s kitchen sink (where she made its first foot scrub), did $40 million in retail sales last year with products in thousands of spas, salons, and resort hotels. But the staff is equally inspired by “colleagues” like Flower (that’s the lamb’s name), whom employees have been bottle-feeding after his mother rejected him.
