Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How the Little Swiss Brand 'On' Broke Every Rule to Become the Fastest-Growing Sneaker Brand in the U.S.

It all started in the mountains of Switzerland, with some cut-up garden hoses.

By
This story appears in the March 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

One day in 2005, Olivier Bernhard, a superstar athlete sponsored by Nike, got a call from a stranger asking for his shoes. “Do me a favor and send them to me,” the man said. He was an engineer. “I’ll put something on them, and you go run.”

Courtesy of On

Bernhard, a duathlon world champion and six-time Ironman winner, is famous in Switzerland, where he grew up running in the mountains. He’s also a performance junkie; he loves tinkering and pushing to find an edge. Intrigued by the call, he mailed off a pair of his Nikes. “I got my Swoosh shoes back with cut-up garden-hose pieces on the bottom,” Bernhard says with his Swiss-German accent. “So on a February night — even in my little village, I didn’t want anybody to see me in the shoes; they were really ugly. And I went for a run. I felt, Wow, this is so cool. It’s playful; it’s different. I came back, and before even showering, I had a list of 50 things I would adjust to make it a really comfortable performance running shoe.”

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Leadership

What You Should Do If a Valuable Employee Decides to Quit

Vasily Voropaev

Vasily Voropaev

Entrepreneurs

3 Strategies That Helped Me Develop 13 Streams of Income

Maurice Pennington
Future of Entrepreneurship

The Investing Strategy That Can Lower Risk in Your Portfolio

Jay Lipman

Read More