3 Ways to Discover Top Talent In a Tough Job Market

American workers quit their jobs in droves and made national headlines throughout 2021. This year, economists expect more of the same. Companies in virtually every sector are still desperately trying to fill open positions. A recent CareerBuilder survey shows that many hiring managers are seeing candidates disappear during the hiring process — a phenomenon known as “ghosting.”

If you’re a business leader hoping to find and hire top talent in the current labor market, it might be time to explore new strategies. Posting traditional job listings on hiring websites allows you to cast a wide net, but it ultimately forces you to play a numbers game. The time and money you invest in reviewing resumes, screening candidates and conducting interviews become sunk costs when prospective employees suddenly stop returning calls and emails. When you’re looking to fill dozens, or even hundreds of roles, these costs can add up quickly.