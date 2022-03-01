Viral Receipt Rings Up Over $5,550 and Is Dubbed 'The World's Most Expensive Taco Bell Order'

Live más, but at what cost?

Such was the question asked by a Taco Bell customer who found herself quite confused when she racked up a bill that cost her nearly $6,000.

Yes, the comma was in the right place!

Kenzie Rae (@kenzieraephoto) took to TikTok to share a receipt from a Taco Bell drive-thru that showed a Beefy Five-Layer Burrito that rang up for a normal $2.49 and a chicken quesadilla that was somehow priced at a casual $5,555.49.

“Hold up, that's the funniest thing I've ever seen,” the TikToker said as she zoomed in on the bill, which totaled $5,919.25. “I think that would have to be the world's most expensive Taco Bell order! I’d like to not pay $5,000 for a chicken quesadilla.”

The video went silent before the drive-thru worker said “just one second please,” then presumably fixed the order.

The video has since received more than 1.2 million views and 202,000 likes.

Naturally, commenters went off.

“The way I know they turned off their headset and screamed,” one user wrote alongside a skull emoji, the “their” referring to the Taco Bell employee.

“Inflation really be hitting chicken prices,” another joked.

Many said that the worker’s “silence was so loud,” while others pointed out the exorbitant tax price, which rang up to $361.27.

The TikToker has yet to post a follow-up video, and Taco Bell did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur’s request for comment.

Though the nearly $6K bill might seem steep, it wouldn’t be the first time someone actually racked up an order that pricey.

In December, during the Trump Touring Pro in Miami, golf legend John Daly racked up a casual $446.10 bill at Taco Bell after hitting the sauce (and we don’t mean hot sauce) a little too hard during weekend celebrations.

“Don’t drink and order Taco Bell on Uber Eats,” Daly said at the time on his Instagram.

Unfortunately for him, the price that was rang up was actually correct.

Taco Bell is a part of parent company Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut.

Yum! was up a solid 14.32% year over year as of early Tuesday afternoon.