Why the Great Resignation Just Gave Your Small Business a Big Boost

When mid-career teachers are leaving the classroom to become data scientists and scrum masters, you know something big is happening in the job market. And that big phenomenon has a rather intimidating name: The Great Resignation.

As an entrepreneur or small business owner, you may be inclined to fret about the massive number of employees who are resigning from their positions. Yet, if you're trying to fill open positions, there’s a silver lining to this cloud. According to research from Harvard Business Review, the majority of people engaged in The Great Resignation are knowledge workers between ages 30 and 45.