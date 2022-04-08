Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Why the Great Resignation Just Gave Your Small Business a Big Boost

Four techniques for creatively attracting and recruiting today's career-changers

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When mid-career teachers are leaving the classroom to become data scientists and scrum masters, you know something big is happening in the job market. And that big phenomenon has a rather intimidating name: The Great Resignation.

As an entrepreneur or small business owner, you may be inclined to fret about the massive number of employees who are resigning from their positions. Yet, if you're trying to fill open positions, there’s a silver lining to this cloud. According to research from Harvard Business Review, the majority of people engaged in The Great Resignation are knowledge workers between ages 30 and 45.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Get a real job

Ken Burns: 'Mark Zuckerberg Should Be in Jail'

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Continuous learning

The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

John Rampton

John Rampton

Startups

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore invest in Evernow, a startup that guides women through menopause

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More