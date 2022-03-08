Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis

It’s clear that Russia’s attack against Ukraine continues to cause turbulence in the markets. But it’s also presented opportunities.

In today’s episode, podcast host Kate Stalter sits down with Randy Farina and Pete Trontis, portfolio managers at Excencial Wealth. Randy and Pete invest both internationally and domestically and offer some insights into stocks and sectors they like right now, along with some areas where they are paring back positions.

In this episode, Kate, Pete, and Randy discuss:

Why you always need a plan for your investments to weather a downturn or extended volatility. The pros do this, and individual investors should, as well

Is it possible to anticipate geopolitical events to position your portfolio ahead of time?

When analyzing stocks, why it’s important to identify its competitive advantage within its industry to assess growth prospects.

How should you manage your watch list to be prepared for an event like the Omicron variant or the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

If a major event happens, how you can be ready to buy companies with good fundamentals at a lower valuation?

How investors should respond to quarterly earnings reports.

What caused Randy and Pete to remove particular stocks from the portfolio?

Which sector was a particular focus as a “sell” due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Which sectors and industries hold promise due to the current geopolitical concerns?

How should you make the calculation about paring back a position when you have gains?

The two ways Randy and Pete make decisions about the holding period for a stock

How do they evaluate whether to sell or hold when a stock hits its price target?

How multiple factors should go into your buy and sell decisions

Stocks discussed in this episode:

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY)

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Checkpoint (CHKP)

Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Amazon (AMZN)

https://exencialwealth.com/