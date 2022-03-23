Learn Crowdfunding Secrets From an Expert
Thomas Agaraté wants to show you how to raise more than $10 million from crowdfunding.
Entrepreneurs look all over the place to find funding for their ventures. But an often underutilized network is crowdfunding. Now that many crowdfunding platforms support cryptocurrency, it's an even more intriguing avenue for entrepreneurs looking for capital. But even though they may be fertile grounds, that doesn't mean it's easy. You can learn how to get ahead of the curve with help from How to Raise Over $10M In Crowdfunding.
This two-hour course is taught by Thomas Agaraté, an entrepreneur who launched a GoPro stabilizer through crowdfunding with absolutely zero budget. Nonetheless, he raised $500,000, launching a multi-million-dollar startup. Today, Agaraté has raised more than $10 million on crowdfunding platforms and designed this course to share his methods, developed across five years of trying and failing.
Through the course, you'll understand the power of crowdfunding and learn everything you need to know before launching. You'll organize the planning of your campaign, learn how to collect emails for high conversion, and discover a rewards structure that could double your revenue. You'll also learn clever tricks like transferring your campaign to Indiegogo Indemand or using a pledge manager to add chunks of revenue as your campaign scales.
Jérome Tricault, CEO of KABUTO says, “We’ve worked with one of the best agencies and raised only $50K. Thomas launched our second campaign and he was able to raise $990,000 USD for us.” Sonny Vu, CEO of ArevoLabs adds, “I'm really glad we brought Thomas on this campaign. It definitely made the difference, especially on sales in France.”
Agaraté's record speaks for itself. So, are you ready to crowdfund your next venture? You can pick up How to Raise Over $10M In Crowdfunding for just $19.99 for a limited time.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
What the Theranos Story Teaches Us About the Dark Side of Personal Branding
-
Need a Business Idea? Here Are 55.
-
'Breakfast Club' Co-Host Angela Yee's Black-Owned Businesses Serve Up Community Support
-
4 Expert-Backed Strategies for Managing Anxiety
-
Here Are All the Ways You Can Help Ukraine
-
The Next Trillion-Dollar Business You Haven't Read About Yet
-
15 Ways to Be Awesome at Managing People