Now You Can Record Podcasts Without All the Extra Equipment

The podcast medium is growing quickly, and whether you're just starting out with your business and want to spread the word or you're a veteran who wants to share your knowledge, starting a podcast can be a great way to elevate your brand. But how do you do it? One great first step is to invest in Podomatic PRO Plus.

Podomatic is a digital toolset that lets you record and publish podcasts instantly from your device no matter where you are. If you're not ready to publish instantly, just add your recording to your media library for editing and publishing later. You don't need any additional equipment, a studio, or fancy investments. Podomatic ensures that you can get high-quality recordings simply using the devices and tools that are at your immediate disposal.

Not only does Podomatic make it easier to record podcasts, it also helps you monetize and grow them. You can play your podcasts directly from Facebook and Twitter, embed episodes on your website or other social media network, and more to make it easier for people to find your episodes. Then, geographical data and analytics help you understand how your podcast is growing, who is listening, and how your listeners are engaging with the show. Podomatic even gives you access to earning revenue through advertising and crowdsourcing thanks to partnerships with Patreon, Podcorn, and What For Apparel.

The Stanton Warriors Podcast writes, "We've been using Podomatic to host our podcast since 2009. It's quick and easy to post new episodes, the stats are deep, and it's helped us consistently chart in the top music podcasts on iTunes."

