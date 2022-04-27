10 Ways to Get More Traffic After You Get Media Coverage

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Media coverage is a great achievement, but it should not be thought of as a destination. It is better to see it as a springboard that can propel you toward the next piece of coverage. If your goal is to be recognized as an industry leader, getting media coverage should trigger a flurry of follow-up steps aimed at gaining even more coverage.

So, when you get quoted in an article, interviewed on a podcast or featured in a listicle, take a moment to celebrate. Then, while the press is still hot, leverage the snot out of it. Here are 10 tips for getting the most out of your media coverage.

1. Post the win … again and again

Spreading the word on social media should be your first step. Talk it up across all of your channels and provide links where possible. After you have shared the initial news about the coverage, share it again from a different angle. For example, you can share it as a shoutout to the writer, tagging them. If someone else was involved in the coverage — a colleague or another expert in your industry — share it as a shoutout to him or her. Once you have thanked everyone, pull a quote or two from the article and use those as the basis for a post.

Related: 5 Ways to Boost Content and Promote Your Blog in 2022

2. Share the “official” post

There is a good chance that the media outlet or writer will promote the post on their social channels. When they do, share the “official” version with your followers, as well, and tag them in it. Not only will it add to your credibility, but it will show the media outlet that you are quick to promote their coverage to your followers, which is something that will help to get you invited back.

3. Promote the link beyond social

Social media is a quick and easy way to promote your wins, but it is not the only platform where you can drop a link. Find a relevant place for it on your website, whether on a “media coverage” page or another page where it makes sense. If you have an email that goes out regularly to clients, add it as an announcement that they can celebrate with you. You might also consider including a link in your email signature for a few days after it is published.

4. Send a handwritten note to the writer

Sending a handwritten thank-you note via the mail may seem like overdoing it in the age of direct messaging, but think for a moment about what it communicates. First, it shows the writer that you value being included in their work. A DM can tell them that, but the extra time that you put into the handwritten note really shows it. Also, it makes you stand out from the dozens of other people they engage with on a weekly basis. The next time they need a quote, they’ll remember the handwritten note.

Related: Why a Handwritten Thank-You Note Should Be a Staple Email Strategy of Luxury Brands

5. Follow the writer on social

Following the writer on social media is another way to stand out. Be careful not to overdo it; a follow is enough if you have already completed the steps mentioned above. You do not want to come across as a stalker. After a week or so, take a look at their feed and comment on an item or two, especially an item that you would like to be interviewed about.

6. Add the piece to your portfolio

If you are seeking media coverage, you should collect your wins in a media portfolio. Whether it is a page on your website, a linktree or a listing of posts on LinkedIn, create a space that shows off your wins. The next time you are pitching yourself or your brand to the media, include a link to your media portfolio to boost your credibility.

Related: 4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Leverage Media and Publicity to Magnify Their Company or Brand

7. Repurpose the coverage

If the piece has helpful content, repurpose it. Pull out some tips, repackage it as a “Tip Sheet” or “Best Practice Guide” and share it with your clients. Make sure any repacking that you do highlights the fact that the information was taken from a media source that featured you as an expert. Reassuring your clients that you are the media’s go-to expert will help you to keep their business.

8. Use it to boost your LinkedIn equity

LinkedIn is a great place to make professional connections. Sharing your coverage there could serve as a calling card to your next client or two. After you have posted the link with your thoughts on why the story is helpful or important, check back regularly to engage with anyone who comments.

9. Make it an ad

If you have shared the coverage on social media and you found that the post got traction, boost it to draw people to your website. This can be especially fruitful if the coverage provided some industry insight or if it speaks to a topic that is trending.

10. Share it with your team

Do not forget that you have a network of people in your office who can help you to share the coverage. Get a link out to them via email or whatever communication app you use. Encourage them to share with their followers as well as support the posts that you are sharing with your team members.

Bonus tip: Give yourself an honest review

Remember that all of this work is aimed at getting more media coverage. So, make sure the next piece is even better than this one. Take a hard look at your contribution. If it was a quote, how could it be better? If it was an interview, what did you leave out? Figure out what would make the article twice as good, then pitch that idea to the writer.