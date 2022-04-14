Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
These Tech Products Will Help You Work Faster When You're on the Move

At home, in the office, on an airport layover, these products keep you logged in whenever you need to be.

By
1. A window becomes a desk.

Road warriors who turn layovers into deadline-crushing stints will appreciate the Motis by DeskView ($195; deskview .co). At just 4.5 pounds, you can slip this portable standing desk into a backpack or carry-on, then flip it open to create a steady 14-by-14-inch surface capable of holding up to 20 pounds. Stick the suction cup to a window (or a tempered glass whiteboard), pull down the lever, and you have a desk with a view ready for your laptop. After sitting in a cramped plane seat, your back will thank you for taking a stand.

Read More