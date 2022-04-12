Get a Portable Laptop Monitor and Microsoft Office for One Price

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody has their ideal workspace. At your office, you likely had at least one monitor, maybe two to attach your laptop to and everything had its place. Once remote work took over, you maybe had a perfectly lit corner in your home that you loved to curl up in to read your emails. While one of those situations is built for productivity, the other is built for comfort. Why can't you have both?

If you're going to be working from home for a while, you need tools to help you thrive. Whether you're working in the same home office every day or you like to take your work to coffee shops or the library, the Mobile Pixels Duex Plus + Lifetime License for Mac will ensure you're set up to succeed.

This special offer gives you the plug-and-play flexibility of the Mobile Duex Plus portable monitor as well as a lifetime license to Microsoft Office. The Mobile Duex Plus is an innovative solution to a lack of screen space. It attaches easily to your laptop to give you a seamless 1080p dual monitor whenever you have to do work that requires multiple windows. It has speakers built-in and requires absolutely no further installation to use. Just plug it in, move a window over, and you instantly have two screens to work from, just like your office setup.

Plus, you'll get the world's most ubiquitous office software, Microsoft Office. This lifetime license comes with instant delivery and download and gives you access to popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and Teams. All of which will help you upgrade your work-from-home life.

Make working from home a breeze. Right now, the Mobile Pixels Duex Plus + Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac is 53 percent off $648 at just $299.99.

Prices subject to change.