Rompiendo, TikTok's strategy to promote artists of Latin origin

The social network has announced the launch of a program that aims to promote Latin musicians and artists on the platform. Its name is #Rompiendo and it includes promotion and presence on playlists, on radio and a post on @MusicOnTikTok , an account that the network uses to promote artists.

picture alliance | Getty Images

A new Latin artist will be announced in #Rompiendo every 15 days. The first to appear in this new section is the Brazilian whose song “Envolver” has been used in more than 2 million videos after it went viral thanks to the #envolver challenge on TikTok.

In the post on @MusicOnTikTok, Anitta comments, “I'm happy to be the first artist to be featured on TikTok's #Rompiendo. I want to thank everyone for supporting me and my new album and new Latin artists on TikTok. I think today everyone knows how TikTok supports music and makes all kinds of music, from all over the world, big; new songs, new artists. When I saw my song 'Envolver' and its dance go viral, I couldn't believe it."

@musicontiktok Introducing #Rompiendo : A new @tiktok series highlighting artists who are crushing it in Latin music! Starting with Brazil's own @anitta ♬ original sound - TikTokMusic

Anitta's account has more than 18.5 million followers with a total of 134.2 million likes . The song "Envolver" is included in the album Versions of Me , the artist's fourth.

It is not the first time that TikTok has developed programs to promote the growth and use of creators on the platform. Last year it launched an incubator called TikTok Latinx Creators to help 150 Latino content creators build their accounts.