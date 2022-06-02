The Healthiest Wearable for Destressing

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

By Sebastian Little

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs are notorious for working insane, around-the-clock hours to get their businesses off the ground and ahead of the pack. And with numbers showing that as many as 25 percent of entrepreneurs have reported logging more than 60 hours a week, the rising number of overworked and exhausted individuals out there is undeniable. If you're burning the midnight oil regularly, do you have a plan for when your body finally gives out?

Planning to deal with fatigue isn't only advice for your health; it's also an investment in the longevity of your productivity. Instead of running your system dry with quick fixes like coffee and sleeping pills, why not consider a more natural and effective solution? The Apollo wearable uses touch therapy to help users achieve deeper periods of sleep, more relaxing states, and higher performance on a day-to-day basis.

A pioneer in the wearable wellness technology industry, Apollo is changing things up by actively interacting with your body to promote better health rather than just tracking metrics. For entrepreneurs who are overworked and lacking sleep, the following numbers are worth your attention.

Across a number of studies, people who consistently wear an Apollo reported experiencing, on average, up to 25 percent improvements in focus and concentration. They also achieved a 19 percent increase in deep sleep on average, and an average of 40 percent reduction in stress and feelings of anxiety. The wearable also showed an increase in heart rate variability (HRV) of up to 10 percent, a key biometric of stress resilience that is linked to better sleep, calmer being, and better overall well-being.

This all works when your Apollo wearable sends relaxing, calming vibrations through your body. These communicate with your nervous system to help you decompress instead of holding onto and internalizing stress, excitement, and other emotions that make it difficult to balance your busy work life with meaningful periods of rest.

The results are impressive and have led to a 4.6/5 star average rating from over 1,100 reviews on Apollo's website. Check out Apollo's expanded range of colorways and take control of your stress today.