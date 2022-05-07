Upgrade Your Summer Road Trips with This Pop-Up Cabin

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is almost here and if you're ready for a vacation, we can't blame you. If your big vacation plan this year is to pack up and hit the open road, there's one innovative way to make your car even more comfortable. With the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car, you'll have a mobile living room anywhere you feel like stopping to enjoy the breeze.

CARSULE was successfully funded on Kickstarter with nearly $18,000 raised. This clever device is essentially a tent, but it's not designed for sleeping — it's designed for being a comfortable, mobile space to hang out whenever you stop driving for the day. CARSULE is designed for cars that have a tailgate that swings up, quickly and easily installing using your car as structural support. The diagonal ceiling tension lines prevent shear deformation while doubling as a way to hang accessories from the ceiling, giving you a sturdy, durable cube with a two-meter standing height. CARSULE's expansible space allows for unlimited configurations according to your programmatic needs and, thanks to the hatchback, adaptive seal, and guy rope, it will fend off bugs and withstand a strong breeze even if you're not in it.

With CARSULE set up, you can enjoy a range of activities outside, from playing games to reading to just enjoying the scenery without having to worry about bugs. It's waterproof and UV-resistant to ensure you're completely comfortable when you're inside and big enough to provide you with some extra storage space if you're going to be set up in the same location for a little while.

Give yourself a place to chill when you're out on the road this summer. Right now, you can get the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car for 20 percent off $379 at just $299.99.

