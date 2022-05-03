AxenCoin, the new Mexican cryptocurrency

Last week, the Senate of the Republic in Mexico organized a forum to raise awareness about the use of and to analyze and trigger their growth. The senators must have seen something, since it is a reality that the digital currency environment is increasingly active in Mexico. On May 2, the company Axen Capital launched the new Mexican cryptocurrency on the market.

Koron | Getty Images

Designed so that it not only functions as an investment instrument, but also in the future allows purchases to be made in various shopping centers and stores, at the time of its launch the new currency was quoted at a value of $10 dollars for each unit, although it quickly reached $371.64 dollars per unit, a price at which it has been maintained.

At the cryptocurrency launch event in the city of Morelia, Dante Eludier , founder and CEO of Axen Capital explained: “You will be able to spend Axen Coins in department stores, food, but it will also serve as a means of exchange; if you want to buy Bitcoins or Ethereum you can do it with AxenCoin”.

Axen Capital worked for more than two years on the design of the cryptocurrency and according to its director, they have a base of more than 2,700 clients interested in the cryptocurrency that has a reserve of 3.2 billion units. The company claims returns of 0.025% every 15 minutes that can be monitored through its website; The performance is possible thanks to a compound interest scheme. To acquire the new Mexican cryptocurrency, it is necessary to use the axencoin.finance platform, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world.