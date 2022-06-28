Finding High-Quality Talent in a Competitive Market Is All About Branding. Here's Why.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Across many industries, employers are having a hard time filling their open positions. For instance, Cyberseek found that there are about 480,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. at present. Leisure and hospitality continue to struggle with staying fully staffed; almost 1 million employees quit in September 2021 alone. The manufacturing sector has also been hit especially hard, with quit rates up 78% year-over-year.

Competition is fierce for those still in the job market, so companies need to think about ways to differentiate themselves from other prospective employers. In an environment where there are far fewer qualified candidates than there are jobs, what can organizations do to stand out to candidates? And how can organizations use PR to help differentiate themselves to candidates?