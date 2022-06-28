Finding High-Quality Talent in a Competitive Market Is All About Branding. Here's Why.
Competition is fierce for those still in the job market, so companies need to think about ways to differentiate themselves from other prospective employers.
Across many industries, employers are having a hard time filling their open positions. For instance, Cyberseek found that there are about 480,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. at present. Leisure and hospitality continue to struggle with staying fully staffed; almost 1 million employees quit in September 2021 alone. The manufacturing sector has also been hit especially hard, with quit rates up 78% year-over-year.
Competition is fierce for those still in the job market, so companies need to think about ways to differentiate themselves from other prospective employers. In an environment where there are far fewer qualified candidates than there are jobs, what can organizations do to stand out to candidates? And how can organizations use PR to help differentiate themselves to candidates?
4th of July Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today.
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Tory Burch Built a Brand Around Empowering Women. Now Her Foundation Is Furthering Her Mission: 'How Do We as a Company Have a Positive Impact on Humanity?'
-
This Founder Had to Play College Basketball in Men's Shorts and Shoes, So She Launched an Athletic Clothing Company Named After the Now 50-Year-Old Title IX Act
-
Is Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' the Theme Song of the Great Resignation?
-
You're Probably Falling for All of Amazon Prime Day's Psychological Sales Tactics. A Marketing Professor Reveals Them — and How You Can Actually Get the Best Deal.
-
Comedian Paul Virzi: 'If You're Not Authentic, You Have Nothing'
-
Struggling to Come Up With Creative Ideas? Try Doing This.
-
Picking a Winning Emerging Brand Is How You Get Rich in Franchising. Here's How to Spot One.