This Shark Tank-Funded Tool Removes Pet Hair From Fabric
If you love your pet but hate their hair everywhere, you need FurZapper.
There's some evidence out there that pet-friendly offices are more productive offices, so if you've been bringing your pooch to work, you can feel vindicated. But there can be some drawbacks of bringing your pets to work, even if you're working from home. One of the biggest pain points? All that hair.
When your pets start shedding around your workplace, it can make it harder to breathe and become a real nuisance if you're always peeling hair off your clothes. Your pets aren't going to miraculously stop shedding all of a sudden so give yourself something to clean up that hair efficiently, like the Shark Tank-funded FurZapper® Pet Hair Remover for Clothes & Laundry.
Invented by pet lovers, FurZapper is specially designed to remove fur, hair, lint, dander, and other debris on anything that you wash and dry. That's clothes, blankets, bedding, towels, and all kinds of other fabric. FurZapper is a clever tool that sticks only to fur and hair, not fabric, so when you circulate it with your laundry, it dislodges pet fur and rinses it straight down the drain and out of all your clothes and blankets. When you put it in the dryer, it heats up and becomes even stickier to get the most persistent of hair. That way, it pulls additional fur into the lint trap to fully clean your laundry and avoid the need of rewashing your laundry.
When you have less hair on all of your stuff, you can save money on detergent and water, and help ensure any hair that does get in your office is quickly cleaned up.
Deal with pet hair in a smarter way. Right now, the FurZapper® Pet Hair Remover for Clothes & Laundry is on sale for 13 percent off $14 at just $12.99.
Prices subject to change.
