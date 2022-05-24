Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Walmart Pulls Juneteenth Ice Cream From Shelves Amid Major Backlash

The Celebration Edition: Juneteenth Ice Cream was released under Walmart's Great Value brand and is a mix of red velvet and cheesecake flavored ice creams.

Walmart is under fire for its latest product launch celebrating Juneteenth.

The product in question, which is being called tone-deaf and angering the masses on social media, is a limited-edition Juneteenth ice cream that is being rolled out in honor of the new holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African Americans from slavery in America on June 19, 1865, and almost all states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday in some capacity, the date being officially made a federal holiday last year.

But now U.S. retailer Walmart is being called out for trying to capitalize on the holiday by pushing out a product that doesn’t appear to benefit or profit the African American community in any way.

"Share and celebrate African American culture, emancipation and enduring hope," the original container of the frozen treat said.

Many took to Twitter to call Walmart out for missing the mark, with many users noting that none of the proceeds of the ice cream were going toward helping any Black-owned businesses and that the flavor appeared to be lifted from Black-owned ice cream company Creamalicious.

"Wow thanks Walmart for your contributions the culture," one user wrote sarcastically.

Others dubbed the product a "bargain version" and a "cheap copycat" of Black-owned Creamalicious' Red Velvet Cheesecake flavor.

Amid the backlash, Walmart pulled the Juneteenth ice cream from shelves and online.

"We received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate," Walmart told CNN in a statement.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Walmart was down around 12.5% year over year.

