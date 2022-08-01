Check Out Entrepreneur's Top-Ranked Restoration Franchises in 2022
These business models are designed for franchisees to come to the rescue
Property damage can happen without warning, at any time or place. When disaster strikes in the form of fire, flooding or even mold, homeowners need immediate help to mitigate the damage. Who do they call? Restoration experts like these top franchises earned the best rankings in this year's Franchise 500 list. Take a look at these business models, each designed to allow franchise owners to respond and deploy fast and professional cleanup for both residential and commercial customers.
1. Servepro
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 8
Initial Investment: $192K - $246K
Initial Franchise Fee: $70K
Units as of 2021: 1,930
Servepro leads the list of top restoration franchises on this year's Franchise 500 list. specializes in the cleaning, repairing, and reconstructing commercial and residential buildings that have undergone water, fire, or smoke damage. Over time, they have expanded their portfolio to offer mold remediation, carpet cleaning services, upholstery, air duct, and HVAC cleaning, among other credential services.
2. ServiceMaster
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 33
Initial Investment: $81K – $304K
Initial Franchise Fee: $32.5K – 72.5K
Units as of 2021: 4,975
ServiceMaster franchisees provide corporate and residential cleaning and maintenance services. They specialize in disaster restoration services such as restoration of a home or a building after fire or water damage. They also usually offer home inspection services for those putting up their house for sale or planning on buying a new one.
Related: The 5 Top-Ranked Restoration Franchises You Can Start
3. PuroClean
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 97
Initial Investment: $84K - $213K
Initial Franchise Fee: $70K
Units as of 2021: 328
Known as the "Paramedics of Property Damage®," PuroClean provides water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers.
4. 1-800 Water Damage
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 104
Initial Investment: $58K - $102K
Initial Franchise Fee: $24K - $59K
Units as of 2021: 151
1-800 Water Damage is a unique restoration company that performs a variety of services. These include emergency mitigation, water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, and mold remediation. The company's mission is to help people return their property to its original state.
5. Paul Davis Restoration
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 120
Initial Investment: $186K - $511K
Initial Franchise Fee: $100K - $130K
Units as of 2021: 265
Paul Davis Restoration is an insurance restoration network that began franchising in 1970. Today, there are more than 250 locations in the U.S. and Canada. They offer restoration services after natural disasters or emergencies. From hurricanes to leaking pipes, mold infestation, or fire and flood restoration, Paul Davis Restoration strives to be there for their customers when they need them most.
Related: Laid Off? Here Are 8 of the Best Cleaning and House-Maintenance Franchises You Can Buy Now.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This TikTok-Famous Funeral Director Might Bury 10 People a Day, But He Still Finds Time to Write Beautiful Songs
-
A Plea From Job Applicants: Please Reject Us!
-
'Rules Are Suggestions': This Fashion Founder Is Using AI to Eliminate the Industry's Massive Sizing and Waste Problems
-
Being an Introvert Doesn't Make You a Bad Leader. In Fact, It Just Might Be Your Secret Weapon.
-
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Paul Newman
-
I Built Over 10 Million Followers on TikTok in 1 Year. Here's How You Can, Too.
-
This Mediation Expert Reveals the Power Move That Will Give You Control in Any Situation — and Help You Get What You Want