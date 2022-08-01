Check Out Entrepreneur's Top-Ranked Restoration Franchises in 2022

Property damage can happen without warning, at any time or place. When disaster strikes in the form of fire, flooding or even mold, homeowners need immediate help to mitigate the damage. Who do they call? experts like these top earned the best rankings in this year's list. Take a look at these business models, each designed to allow franchise owners to respond and deploy fast and professional cleanup for both residential and commercial customers.

1. Servepro

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 8

Initial Investment: $192K - $246K

Initial Franchise Fee: $70K

Units as of 2021: 1,930

Servepro leads the list of top restoration franchises on this year's Franchise 500 list. specializes in the cleaning, repairing, and reconstructing commercial and residential buildings that have undergone water, fire, or smoke damage. Over time, they have expanded their portfolio to offer mold remediation, carpet cleaning services, upholstery, air duct, and HVAC cleaning, among other credential services.

2. ServiceMaster

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 33

Initial Investment: $81K – $304K

Initial Franchise Fee: $32.5K – 72.5K

Units as of 2021: 4,975

ServiceMaster provide corporate and residential cleaning and maintenance services. They specialize in disaster restoration services such as restoration of a home or a building after fire or water damage. They also usually offer home inspection services for those putting up their house for sale or planning on buying a new one.

Related: The 5 Top-Ranked Restoration Franchises You Can Start

3. PuroClean

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 97

Initial Investment: $84K - $213K

Initial Franchise Fee: $70K

Units as of 2021: 328

Known as the "Paramedics of Property Damage®," PuroClean provides water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers.

4. 1-800 Water Damage

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 104

Initial Investment: $58K - $102K

Initial Franchise Fee: $24K - $59K

Units as of 2021: 151

1-800 Water Damage is a unique restoration company that performs a variety of services. These include emergency mitigation, water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, and mold remediation. The company's mission is to help people return their property to its original state.

5. Paul Davis Restoration

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 120

Initial Investment: $186K - $511K

Initial Franchise Fee: $100K - $130K

Units as of 2021: 265

Paul Davis Restoration is an insurance restoration network that began franchising in 1970. Today, there are more than 250 locations in the U.S. and Canada. They offer restoration services after natural disasters or emergencies. From hurricanes to leaking pipes, mold infestation, or fire and flood restoration, Paul Davis Restoration strives to be there for their customers when they need them most.

Related: Laid Off? Here Are 8 of the Best Cleaning and House-Maintenance Franchises You Can Buy Now.