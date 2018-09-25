Paul Davis Restoration
Insurance restoration
Founded
1966
Franchising Since
1970 (48 Years)
Corporate Address
7251 Salisbury Rd., #6
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CEO
Rich Wilson
Parent Company
FS Brands Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$215,390 - $449,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$85,000 - $85,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
$125+/mo.
Paul Davis Restoration offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Paul Davis Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
228 hours
Additional Training:
Follow-up training at 6-month anniversary
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 20