Get an HP EliteBook and Microsoft Office for One Low Price

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the world turning to remote work and hardly looking back, there are plenty of things to consider, from the impact on your company culture to how to maintain productivity. But the most important thing is to make sure that you're set up to work successfully from absolutely anywhere you choose to work. That means having the right tools, and this deal for an HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows checks a lot of boxes.

This refurbished 2019 EliteBook runs Windows 10 Pro OS on an ultra-fast i5-7200 processor with 8GB of RAM, making it easier to multitask no matter where you are. The 256GB solid-state drive gives you more than enough room for all of your media, data, and even games if you feel like sneaking in a break. The 14" touchscreen display offers 1920x1080 resolution to show your files and websites in clear detail and give you the convenience of working without a keyboard if you're traveling or commuting and would prefer to touch rather than scroll.

With three USB ports, you can connect virtually all of your additional devices for extra convenience and enjoy up to 12 hours of work on a single charge with the powerful three-cell lithium-ion battery.

In addition to the laptop, you'll also get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows with this deal. Professional 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — absolutely everything an entrepreneur needs to thrive while working remotely. With the new ribbon-based interface, you'll be able to customize and access your unique settings across the entire suite for a truly unique working experience.

Work smarter when you're not at the office. Right now, you can get an HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows on sale for just $499 (reg. $919).

Prices subject to change.