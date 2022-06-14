Meet the Most Fun Way to Grow Your Wealth

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are many ways to create wealth. From investing in the stock market to real estate to franchising and much more, entrepreneurs know the importance of finding ways to turn your money into more money. But what if you could turn your hobbies into money-making activities? With The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, you can.

MSCHF

Like the name suggests, this special puzzle will win you money. A product from street art collective MSCHF, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle doubles down on their best-selling puzzle, The One Million Dollar Puzzle, so you will have two chances to win $1,000,000 if you buy more than one.

How it works is simple: Just buy this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, and you'll see that it works out to be a big QR code. Scan that code and you'll be taken to a landing page where you'll enter the number on your unique game insert. That number translates to a prize number. While there are only two $1,000,000 winners, there are no losers. Absolutely everybody wins something, from $1 to $1,000,000. So, maybe you'll win $100, maybe you'll win $1,000, maybe you'll only win $1. But you will win something for the trouble of building the puzzle in the first place.

Turn your puzzle-making hobby into a chance to make some money. You can get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for just $30. If you want to increase your chances of winning, get a two-pack for 6% off at just $56, or a four-pack for 16% off at just $100.

Prices subject to change.