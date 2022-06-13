Is there anything more refreshing than taking a dip in a pool on a sweltering summer day? In my opinion, probably not.

It's not just about cooling off in the heat, though. You seriously can't beat a summer pool party with friends and family. So it doesn't matter whether you're throwing a birthday party, celebrating the Fourth of July, or just getting friends and family together, how can you prepare a great pool party? Well, it all starts with having a plan.

Pick the right time.

Even though it may seem simple, picking a date and time for your pool party is more complicated than it looks. Finding a time that works for you isn't all there is to it. You need to consider everyone's schedules so your favorite people can attend the party.

The easiest way to solve this? Politely share your calendar link. This way, everyone can compare schedules and find a date and time that works for everyone.

However, pool parties are generally pre-dinner affairs. When it's nice and hot outside, you might even want to include a few games around the pool or swimming pool. In this case, 3:00 PM would be the ideal time for a pool party to begin. You should also plan it to last at least two or three hours.

You can also arrange a pool party at night. If there is no swimming, there will need to be other activities planned instead. Usually, nighttime pool parties occur around the pool rather than in it.

What if you don't have your own pool?

Check out the hours of operation of community pools before setting the date and time in stone. It is also important to note when most people use public pools. Your online calendar will let you know when the pool is active so that you can plan your pool visit accordingly. You and your guests have more room to splash around if you don't go during high traffic hours.

Settle on a theme.

Choosing a theme for your party can not only be fun. However, it can be the basis for other aspects of your pool party, such as food and decorations. But, what should be the theme of your pool party?

There are plenty of options for swimming party themes for kids, such as movies, animals, and books. If you're having a pool party, choose a theme involving water. Some suggestions would be mermaids, pirates, or pink flamingos.

Meanwhile, adult pool party ideas can range from extremely informal to somewhat more sophisticated. Some ideas would be a luau, nautical, or white party theme.

If you're still stuck, review your calendar to see if any holidays or special occasions are coming up that could be built a theme around. For example, if your child has a birthday in July and is a baby shark fan, there are your pool party themes.

Here are some other suggestions:

Megalodon Day (June 15)

Flip Flop Day (June 17)

Summer Solstice (June 21)

Family Reunion Month (July 1)

Independence Day (July 4)

National Bikini Day (July 5)

Be a Kid Again Day (July 8)

Swimming Pool Day (July 11)

Hot Enough For Ya Day (July 21)

Family Fun Month (August 1)

Sea Serpent Day (August 7)

Relaxation Day (August 15)

Beach Day (August 30)

Labor Day (The First Monday in September)

Send out invitations.

Depending on your preference, you may send out texts or emails. Don't you think that's boring? Instead, Be send out colorful, interesting invitations that show just how awesome your party will be. Ideally, the invites should match the theme of your party.

Next, share the event with others so they can join you. Again, a quick scheduling link is available to find times that are convenient for everyone. Finally, request RSVPs so you can track the number of people attending. If you haven't heard back from invitees, send them a quick text or email to follow up.

Stick to your budget calendar.

The cost of pool parties can make them intimidating for those looking for summer fun. And this is especially true if you have to rent out a pool. According to Peerspace, on average, pool venues range between $75 to $200 per hour.

If you're hosting a pool party at your home, you'll have to purchase decorations, drinks, and food. You may also want to consider floats, sunscreen, extra towels, games, and lounging. If you're not careful, your pool party could break the bank.

As such, use a budget calendar to keep you're spending in check. And by tracking your cash flow, you can see how much you can realistically spend on the party.

Schedule your pool party to-do list.

You can't throw a pool party on a whim. As you can see, there's a lot of planning involved. On top of sending out invites and purchasing the essential items, you also have to prep the pool and surrounding area. Obviously, that means having the right tools and supplies to clean your poYou'llu'll also need time to prep food, inflate floats, and set up decorations.

When you have a million other things going, that's a lot. Thankfully, you can schedule your to-do list on your calendar. This way, you can allocate the right amount of time to each task without forgetting any of them.

Set weather reminders.

Weather conditions such as rain, wind, and chilly temperatures can ruin an outdoor pool partIt'sIt's best to check the weather before packing your swim bag if you don't have access to an indoor swimming pool.

There are calendar apps that share weather information natively or through widgets. With this helpful feature, you will always be aware of temperature and weather conditions that could disrupt your plans. In addition, if you have this feature, you can set a calendar reminder to check the weather with another source.

Another option? Add Weather Calendar from Meteo Metrics to Google Calendar, Outlook, or iCal. Again, you must choose your location, copy the link, and either paste the link or subscribe to the calendar.

