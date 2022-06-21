Capture Your Summer Adventures From the Sky in Crystal-Clear Resolution

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Drone photography isn't just a fad anymore. For some, it's a way of life. There's greater demand for aerial photography than ever before. But you don't have to get a drone just because you're interested in a new career. Whether you're curious about a new hobby or going to enjoy some travel this summer, this Dual 4K Camera & One-Button 360° Flip Drone will make a great companion to all of your adventures.

This beginner-friendly 4K drone can be controlled via app for both Apple and Android, making it easy to fly right out of the box. All you have to do is draw the course of flight on the app and the drone will follow suit automatically. It's equipped with dual 4K cameras capable of 50x zoom shooting so you can capture footage farther away without getting out of range. As it flies, optical flow positioning hover and trajectory flight control ensure clear picture capture, all while transmitting images in real time.

In addition to outstanding recording capabilities, this drone is just plain convenient. 3D folding tech lets you pack it up and take it with you in the storage bag with ease. Plus, the LED night navigation light and RGB lighting fan blades allow you to fly safely at night. With the mobile phone control, one-key return, streamer hover, gesture photography, and more cool features, it's easy for absolutely anyone to fly, regardless of experience level. That makes it an outstanding option for those who are new to drone flight and photography.

Another thing that makes it great for first-time pilots is that it won't break the bank. For a limited time, you can get the Dual 4K Camera & One-Button 360° Flip Drone for 44% off $252 at just $139.99.

