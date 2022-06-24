How to Get a MacBook Air and a Lifetime Microsoft Office License Affordably
Get a MacBook Air and Microsoft Office for one price.
Apple may have saddened millions by discontinuing the iPod, but now's your chance to get back at them. You want to use Apple products, sure, but they're prohibitively expensive. And when the Cupertino company does things like axing a popular device, what are you to do?
Buy refurbished. When you purchase refurbished Apple products, you might have to deal with some cosmetic defects such as scuffs and dents, but the machines themselves should work almost like new, allowing you to get a top-tier device at a fraction of the regular price. That's precisely the type of deal available today. Plus, when you purchase this refurbished Apple MacBook Air, you get a lifetime Microsoft Office license to outfit your laptop for remote work.
This 2015 MacBook Air features an Intel Core i5 1.6Hz processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000 video adapter for fast browsing, streaming, working, and more. The 13.3-inch widescreen display has 1440x900 native resolution for crystal clear viewing of your images, videos, and websites inside a razor-thin machine that packs up and goes with you anywhere. Plus, with 12 hours of battery life, this MacBook Air is an excellent option for entrepreneurs who frequent coffee shops and libraries or travel often. The 256GB of onboard storage is a great starting point for all of your most important files and folders.
In addition to the laptop, you'll also get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac. Available for instant delivery and download, this license entitles you to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, all on one machine. That's a complete office overhaul for your computer — and you're getting an almost-new computer in the process.
Upgrade your WFH flexibility with this limited-time deal. Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Lifetime License Bundle for 64% off $1,348 at just $476.
Prices subject to change.
