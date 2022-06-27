Get Microsoft Office and 12 Excel Courses for Less Than $80

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Excel is one of the world's most ubiquitous programs, trusted in virtually every single industry. If there is any skill that's a prerequisite for just about any job, it's Excel.

While the vast majority of us have at least a little experience in Excel, there's a good chance you don't know nearly how much Excel can do. As an entrepreneur looking to save time and maximize productivity, for instance, you need to know about VBA, Excel's automation engine that can save you hours on tedious, manual data entry and management jobs.

If you want to learn Excel, you'll actually need the program, and VBA is Excel's automation engine that can save you hours on tedious, manual data entry and management jobs.

This bundle is headlined by a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows. The new Office includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — absolutely everything an entrepreneur needs to run a business. With the new ribbon-based user interface, you can easily access all of your features, tools, and customizations across the suite in a single place, making it easier than ever to handle all of your work in a single place.

Plus, of course, you'll also take your Excel skills to the next level with 12 courses on VBA. These courses are offered by Daniel Strong (4.5/5-star instructor rating), a self-taught VBA expert who has amassed a following on YouTube for his Excel education videos. Now, he shares the granular specifics of how to use VBA in a wide range of applications in this extensive bundle.

