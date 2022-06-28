Sheetz Is Discounting Gas Through the Fourth of July Weekend
The family-owned convenience chain is aiming to "lower the pain at the pump" as drivers approach the holiday weekend.
While gas prices have slightly dropped in recent weeks following the exuberant highs of the past few months, many drivers are still wrestling with the financial stress that comes with filling up a tank.
Now, as the July 4 holiday weekend approaches, Sheetz is giving drivers a discount on two types of gas to mitigate some of the inflated costs at the pump.
Effective immediately and running through July 4, the family-owned convenience store chain is offering $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.
Both of the discounted fuels contain ethanol, though, which is not safe for all vehicles (but is for most). According to the news release, Unleaded 88 can be used in vehicles with model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles. E85 "contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles." Sheetz suggests checking your vehicle's owner manual before filling your tank with the discounted fuel.
Sheetz has been in business for 70 years and has 650 locations across six states.
