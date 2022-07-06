The Covid-19 has upended the ways we live and work — leaving many wondering just what a return to "normal" might look like, especially in an increasingly remote and hybrid era.

Well, the 'Pret Index' is answering that question.

Each week, the U.K.-based, international sandwich powerhouse Pret a Manger provides Bloomberg with data about its sales in business hubs around the world, and it's already revealing a significant development on : bankers are far less inclined to return to the office than their global peers.

Calculated against a baseline from January 2020, the Pret Index compares transaction data beginning from March 8 against the average from that month; each point (.01) on the index signifies 1% progress toward reaching those pre-pandemic levels.

Related: 3 Pandemic-Fueled Commerce Trends

According to Bloomberg's Pret Index, transactions on Wall Street have remained around the 50% mark for weeks — notably behind those in London's City and Canary Wharf districts, where sales have almost returned to normal, and significantly behind those in airports, where sales are 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels as more people .

The most recent Covid wave has likely factored into much of Wall Street's decision to work from home, but not all banks are on the same page, policy-wise. Despite presenting a united front in the past, major players including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are now divided, CNN reported, with the former allowing workers to opt for a hybrid setup, and the latter requiring five days a week in the office.

New York isn't the only city with a slow return to normal: Hong Kong, heavily impacted by a Covid surge in the spring, has also only seen slight improvements.

Related: Sales Tactics to Survive the Extended Effects of the Pandemic