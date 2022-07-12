Sign Up for Dollar Flight Club at the Lowest Price Yet
This flight alert service is $30 off right now.
Summer is in full swing and it's high time to start exploring. Whether you need a break after a failed strategy or you want to celebrate the world finally feeling open again, there's never a wrong time to take a trip. But with air travel being a nightmare all over the world, you owe it to yourself to at least find the best deal possible so you're not overpaying.
With a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription, you can feel good that you always find the best prices to fly anywhere you want and, during our Deal Days promotion, you can sign up for the lowest price.
Dollar Flight Club has helped more than one million members across the globe save money on flights. The Points Guy writes, "We use Dollar Flight Club's deal alerts as a resource at The Points Guy, and we've found them to be a solid service that sends out plenty of international flight deals that are curated to just the departure airports you want." CNN adds, "If you're looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket." Finally, Trustpilot gives DFC a 4.4/5-star rating.
With Dollar Flight Club, you'll simply add your home airports and get lifetime access to the best deals they've found destinations all over the world in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class. You'll get multiple alerts every week as well as perks and discounts up to 50 percent off from DFC's partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more. Plus, they'll give you a variety of insightful travel tips to help you get the most from your experience.
Get out and see the world on a budget. Right now, you can get this exclusive deal on a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for its lowest price ever at just $69.99. Sale ends July 14th.
Prices subject to change.
