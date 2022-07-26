This Ingenious Pen Can Translate 122 Languages

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world is flat. At least, in a business sense. The global economy is so intertwined today that even small businesses can go international. But if you're doing that, you're likely going to run into some language and cultural barriers. But just because some contracts are in a different language doesn't mean you should experience significant hurdles when you cross borders. With a tool like the NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 Text-to-Speech OCR Multilingual Translator, it's extremely easy to translate text and stay on the same page.

This state-of-the-art device can translate up to 122 accurately and efficiently with an accuracy rate of up to 98 percent. It recognizes up to 3,000 characters per minute with a 0.3 second speed, with support for nine UI languages, 55 OCR languages, and 112 text and voice translation languages.

Whether you're reviewing contracts in a different language and trying to align your goals or you're sitting and speaking at the negotiation table, NEWYES is a fast and accurate tool for communicating clearly. It's convenient and portable for use absolutely anywhere, and even records audio so you can listen to it back later to practice a new language. NEWYES can also capture and save quotes and other text instantly, transferring them to PC or Mac via USB so you can study on your own time. Essentially, it's like having a voice translator, dictionary, voice recorder, MP3 player, and more all in a single device — optimized for communicating in other languages when you don't have an interpreter present.

From doing to traveling abroad and trying to order off a menu, the NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 Text-to-Speech OCR Multilingual Translator has you covered. Get it on sale for 37 percent off $199 at just $124.99 today.

