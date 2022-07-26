This Ingenious Pen Can Translate 122 Languages
Help make international business a little easier with this translator pen.
The world is flat. At least, in a business sense. The global economy is so intertwined today that even small businesses can go international. But if you're doing that, you're likely going to run into some language and cultural barriers. But just because some contracts are in a different language doesn't mean you should experience significant hurdles when you cross borders. With a tool like the NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 Text-to-Speech OCR Multilingual Translator, it's extremely easy to translate text and stay on the same page.
This state-of-the-art device can translate up to 122 languages accurately and efficiently with an accuracy rate of up to 98 percent. It recognizes up to 3,000 characters per minute with a 0.3 second translation speed, with support for nine UI languages, 55 OCR languages, and 112 text and voice translation languages.
Whether you're reviewing contracts in a different language and trying to align your goals or you're sitting and speaking at the negotiation table, NEWYES is a fast and accurate tool for communicating clearly. It's convenient and portable for use absolutely anywhere, and even records audio so you can listen to it back later to practice a new language. NEWYES can also capture and save quotes and other text instantly, transferring them to PC or Mac via USB so you can study on your own time. Essentially, it's like having a voice translator, dictionary, voice recorder, MP3 player, and more all in a single device — optimized for communicating in other languages when you don't have an interpreter present.
From doing international business to traveling abroad and trying to order off a menu, the NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 Text-to-Speech OCR Multilingual Translator has you covered. Get it on sale for 37 percent off $199 at just $124.99 today.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Executive Director's Family Doesn't Support Her Work, But She Won't Stop Fighting for Underrepresented Creators
-
Creativity Means Productivity. Here Are 3 Practices That Boost Both.
-
I'm a Stay-At-Home Parent and Entrepreneur, and I'm Burnt Out. Here's How to Avoid the Same Fate.
-
A Media Exec on How Brands Can Leverage OTT and FAST for Marketing Success: 'It's More Lean In Than Lean Back'
-
You've Been Upgraded: A Simple Story That Helped Me Build Resilience
-
Elon Musk Is Worried About Bots. You Should Be, Too.
-
What I Learned From Pitching Marc Benioff My Startup at Dreamforce