Invest in Your Email Marketing with DirectIQ

The world of has evolved in many ways over the years. From new social media platforms like TikTok to the advent of the Metaverse, there are so many ways for businesses to generate new leads and acquire new customers. And yet, email marketing is still king.

Direct IQ

There are far more email users than there are on any other marketing channel so if you have a finite marketing budget, you're best suited investing your money in improving your email marketing. One way to do that efficiently is with a DirectIQ Email Marketing Essential Plan.

DirectIQ is an email marketing automation software built for marketers of small and mid-size businesses. It's earned 4.9/5 stars on Capterra and 4.4/5 stars on G2 because it's a seamless, simple way to scale and optimize your email marketing strategy.

DirectIQ offers an easy email designer, letting you create beautiful emails with a drag-and-drop editor or access a host of responsive, mobile-friendly templates to streamline campaign production. You can start segmented campaigns to target specific parts of your audience, boost your email marketing with social media integrations, and fully customize all of your campaigns. DirectIQ's available integrations include Shopify, WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more.

Once you've sent your emails, DirectIQ offers comprehensive analytics to track opens, click-through rates, geo-trackings, and even spam complaints in an easily managed dashboard.

With a Direct IQ Essential Plan, you'll get support for 2,500 contacts, a 15,000 email send limit, the capability to perform A/B testing, and more features.

Email is still on top so if you're looking to improve your digital marketing strategy, invest in an email marketing tool that will help you scale. For a limited time, you can get a two-year DirectIQ Email Marketing Essential Plan for 72% off $360 at just $99.

