Annotate Screenshots and Collaborate Smarter with Markup Hero

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We've all been there. We're trying to explain a feature on a website, an image we're looking at, or some other thing that's difficult to describe in writing and you're just spinning your wheels getting nothing done. You can send a screenshot, but you're still left trying to describe what you're talking about without being physically present with a collaborator.

StackCommerce

Wouldn't it just be easier if you could markup a screenshot and send it? Yes, it would be, and with Markup Hero it's simple.

This screenshot and tool makes it simple to capture ideas, communicate clearly, and stay organized when you're collaborating remotely. The app and image/PDF uploader lets you instantly capture ideas and communicate your message directly on any image, PDF, or website using the annotation tools. There's a max file size of 50MB but otherwise, you've got the freedom to communicate with the added power of annotated images.

Markup Hero gives you a ton of tools to effectively convey what you're trying to say, from text and arrow tools to shapes, blurs, a highlighter, and much more. It integrates with Google Chrome, Google Drive, Slack, and an intuitive API to make collaboration easier and allows you to stay organized with a hub of all your markups sorted by titles, collections, history, and custom privacy settings. That way, it's easy to save time by having quick access to everything.

Find out why Markup Hero has earned 4.5/5 stars from Software Advice and G2, 4.7/5 stars from Capterra, and 4.9/5 stars on the Chrome Web Store. For a limited time, you can get a three-year subscription to this effective collaboration tool for 59 percent off $144 at just $59. That's less than $2 per month for a tool you'll use all the time. You can also get a five-year subscription for 67 percent off $240 at just $79.

Prices are subject to change.