Engage Your Facebook Leads Automatically with LeadSync
LeadSync helps turn Facebook leads into customers.
When you're running a small business, you need to capitalize on as many leads as possible. There are many ways to generate leads — but it's one thing to have them, and it's another to convert them into purchases.
Lead generation is a constant battle for marketers, and it's an even more frustrating one when you can't effectively gather data about leads or engage them in a timely manner. This is one of the major drawbacks of major lead generation channels like Facebook Ads.
LeadSync, however, makes it easier to engage leads as soon as you get them in the sales funnel. This simple platform provides instant lead data from Facebook Ads and gives you the tools to create automated email or SMS replies to keep shepherding potential customers to the next stage in your funnel.
With LeadSync, you can use autoresponders to gather more information about leads, send links to resources, or just let people know that you'll be in touch soon so they know you've received their interest. You can integrate with the most popular CRMs and email marketing platforms for more leveraged approaches and manage pages and forms to completely customize the way you respond to leads.
A LeadSync Marketer Plan allows you to manage 25 Facebook pages, 25 forms, 75 email autoresponders, and gives you ten free SMS notifications per month, as well as seamless SMS autoresponders. It supports integrations with top platforms like MailChimp, Constant Contact, ConvertKit, Hubspot, Google Sheets, Campaign Monitor, Agile CRM, Zoho CRM, and more so you don't have to overhaul the way you work and manage leads.
Find out why LeadSync has earned 4.9/5 stars on Capterra. For a limited time, you can get a three-year LeadSync Marketer Plan for just $99 — a fraction of the retail price.
Prices subject to change.
